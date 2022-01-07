Kazakhstan leader orders security forces to ‘kill without warning’ to quell violent protests

Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has ordered his security forces to “kill without warning” to crush the protests that have plagued the country. The protests have left dozens dead and began earlier this week in retaliation to rising fuel prices. Tokayev stated on Friday that the unrest was masterminded by well-trained terrorists from inside and outside the country. The media reported 18 security personnel and 26 armed criminals had been killed in the protest and more than 3,000 people had been detained.

Tokayev claims the introduction of a state of emergency is yielding results and that the situation in Kazakhstan’s largest city has stabilized. Tokayev on Friday announced that he gave the order to law enforcement agencies and the military to open fire to kill without warning as he claims terrorists continue to damage state and private property and use weapons against citizens. The speech on Friday was attempting to undermine the idea that the demonstrations were a product of popular unrest that became destructive and deadly.

