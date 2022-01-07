As Cambodia’s Prime Minister Hun Sen arrived for a meeting with the military junta, protests and rallies were held across Myanmar. The Prime Minister is the first foreign leader to visit the country since the military coup in February 2021 took over Aung San Suu Kyi’s civilian government. Protestors feared the trip would provide legitimacy to the military rule.

Protestors burned portraits of the Cambodian leader and posted videos of the protests online. The demonstrations took place in Mandalay, Depayin, and the Tanintharyi and Monywa regions. Hun Sen met the coup leader Min Aung Hlaing in the capital of Myanmar, Naypyitaw. Human rights groups including the Human Rights Watch said the meeting was an affront to the Myanmar people and the National Unity Government, an underground opposition group and parallel administration in Myanmar urged Hun Sen to stay away. Cambodia is chairing the regional Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) bloc which has been attempting to resolve the crisis in Myanmar through diplomatic efforts.

Read more: Cambodian PM’s visit to Myanmar sparks protests