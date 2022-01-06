Russia-led military alliance will send ‘peacekeepers’ to protest-hit Kazakhstan, Armenian PM says

Armenia has announced that it plans to send peacekeepers from a Russia-led military alliance of post-Soviet states to Kazakhstan to help stabilize the country amid deadly protests against fuel prices. Armenia’s Prime Minister made the announcement Wednesday. The alliance, known as the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) includes Russia, Belarus, Armenia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan. The forces will be deployed for a limited period of time and will seek to re-establish stability in the country. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated that the forces were deployed due to a threat to national security and the sovereignty of the Republic of Kazakhstan. Mr. Pashinyan serves as the chairman of the alliance. The move follows an appear from Kazakh President Kassym Jomart Tokayev for help from the alliance after severe unrest broke out across the country. Eight officers and national guard personnel were killed in riots located in different regions of the country. An additional 317 officers and personnel were reportedly injured during the protests.

So What: Kazakhstan is a massive country, the size of the entire EU. And every corner of it is in crisis with protests out of control. It borders Russia and China and both have interests there. Neither will want an unstable Kazakhstan. China has spent over $20B there as part of its belt and road initiative and is very likely concerned about the influence Kazakhstan can have on its own people.

What’s Next: Expect energy production in Kazkhstan to decline. Expect bitcoin hashrates in the area to drop. Russian plans to invade Ukraine may now be on hold.

