Hong Kong has announced a two-week ban on flights arriving from eight different countries, including the US and UK. The city also tightened restrictions on Wednesday as authorities feared a fifth wave of infections due to the Omicron variant. The restrictions were announces as health authorities searched the city for the contacts of a Covid-29 positive individual who was aboard the Royal Caribbean ship that was ordered to return to port. Flights from Australia, Canada, France, India, Pakistan, the Philippines, Britain, and the US will be banned until January 21, said Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam.

Lam also stated that the government would ban indoor dining after 6:00 p.m. starting Friday, as well as close swimming pools, sports centers, bars, clubs, museums, and other venues. Future cruises will also be cancelled. Lam stated that the city has not seen a fifth wave of Covid-19 infections yet, but is concerned over the high infection capabilities of the Omicron variant. Hong Kong reported 38 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, however, only one was a local community transmission.

Read More: Hong Kong bans some inbound flights, tightens COVID-19 curbs