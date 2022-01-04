Log4j flaw attack levels remain high, Microsoft warns

Microsoft has warned Windows and Azure customers to remain on high alert after observing continues state-sponsored and cyber criminal attackers probing systems for the Log4Shell flaw throughout December. The flaw was disclosed by the Apache Software Foundation on December 9, however, the vulnerability will likely take years to remediate due to how widely used the error logging software component is. Microsoft has warned that customers may not be aware of how widespread the issue is in their environment.

Microsoft has released numerous updates over the past months to aid its customers in identifying the issues. Microsoft has also issued an update to its Defender security software as the attackers increase scanning activity. Microsoft released a statement confirming that there have been many existing attackers adding the exploit into its malware kits and tactics, from hands-on keyboard attacks to coin minders. Customers should assume the broad availability of exploit code and scanning capabilities to be a danger to their environments.

