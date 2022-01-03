Large fire tears through South Africa’s parliament, collapsing roof and gutting entire floors

On Sunday, South Africa’s parliament building went up in flames, causing the roof of one building to collapse. The chamber of the National Assembly was severely affected by the blaze, as images from the scene showed flames shooting out of the top of the building. The fire broke out on Sunday morning and firefighters fought for over 12 hours to bring the blaze under control. As of Monday morning, no casualties or injuries have been reported. According to South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, the sprinkler system inside the government building was ineffective. Mr. Ramaphosa also confirmed that one individual was being questioned by authorities in relation to the fire.

The fire devastated the parliamentary precinct, its contents, and its assets, including historical artifacts and heritage. The entire complex is allegedly damaged by both smoke and water, including other facilities such as the office and gym adjacent to the government buildings. Firefighters were still working to get the situation under control, and the first and second floors of the Old Assembly building have been completely gutted by the intense blaze.