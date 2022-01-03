France cuts isolation times and plans crackdown on unvaccinated amid record surge in Covid cases

On Monday, new restrictions will come into affect across France due to the rising toll of Covid-19 Omicron cases on the country and its population. The variant’s rapid spread across France has prompted the government to cut isolation times for those who are vaccinated and more to further isolate the unvaccinated from public venues. The new regulations have been described as a bid to ease the financial and social burdens of the outbreak. Self-isolation times for those who are vaccinated and infected with the virus will decrease to 7 days on Monday, and can be reduced to 5 with a negative result. Unvaccinated individuals will have to isolate for 10 days, with the possibility of 7 contingent on a negative result.