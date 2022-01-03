CyberNews Briefs

France cuts isolation times and plans crackdown on unvaccinated amid record surge in Covid cases

03 Jan 2022 OODA Analyst

On Monday, new restrictions will come into affect across France due to the rising toll of Covid-19 Omicron cases on the country and its population. The variant’s rapid spread across France has prompted the government to cut isolation times for those who are vaccinated and more to further isolate the unvaccinated from public venues. The new regulations have been described as a bid to ease the financial and social burdens of the outbreak. Self-isolation times for those who are vaccinated and infected with the virus will decrease to 7 days on Monday, and can be reduced to 5 with a negative result. Unvaccinated individuals will have to isolate for 10 days, with the possibility of 7 contingent on a negative result.

In addition, mask mandates will extend to children aged six and above at public venues, such as train stations, airports, markets, and movie theaters. On Saturday, France became the sixth country in the world to surpass 10 million total recorded cases of Covid-19 after reporting 219,126 new infections in one day. The new regulations also do not require contacts of positive cases to self-isolate if they are fully vaccinated. France has offered new guidance on when to get the booster shot as well, allowing individuals to take a dose four months after vaccination.

