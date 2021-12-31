Ukraine tensions: Putin tells Biden new sanctions could rupture ties

In a phone call late Thursday, Vladimir Putin warned Joe Biden that new sanctions over Ukraine could lead to the breakdown of all relations between the US and Russia. He warned that new sanctions would be a “colossal mistake.” Biden warned that the US and its allies would respond strongly to any invasion of Ukraine.

This call was requested by Russia and was the second one this month. This was the latest effort to defuse tensions over the eastern border of Ukraine where Ukrainian officials say more than 100,000 Russian troops have been placed.The build up of troops concerns the western countries and caused the US to threaten Mr Putin with severe sanctions if Ukraine comes under attack. Russia denies that it is planning to invade the country and says its troops are there for exercises.

