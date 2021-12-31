Tunisia: Ennahda says senior party official ‘kidnapped’

Party Vice President Noureddine Bhairi was kidnapped by plain-clothed security agents in Tunisia according to the moderate Islamist Ennahda. The lawmaker was a senior official in the Ennahda party – the largest group in the suspended Tunisian parliament. This was the first time a member of the Ennahda party has been detained since President Kais Saied seized power three months ago.

In September, President Saied announced decrees that strengthened his position at the expense of the government and parliament. When parliament was suspended by President Saied, the Ennahda party controlled the most seats, but was winning fewer votes than previous years. In the past few months, senior politicians and business leaders have been detained or subjected to legal prosecution.

