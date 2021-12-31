Hong Kong reports first Omicron cluster as city welcomes New Year

Hong Kong’s long streak of zero locally transmitted Covid-19 cases ended after it confirmed its first Omicron cluster. As the city prepares to ring in the new year, fears of a wider outbreak followed the detection of the cluster. The first two cases of local transmission were detected on Thursday.

The Department of Health said they are also monitoring 19 new cases on Friday that are suspected to be Omicron and all are suspected to be imported. The last reported case of a locally transmitted Covid case with an unknown source in Hong Kong was on October 8th. Authorities are preparing for a fifth wave of coronavirus and urged the public to not gather in crowds for New Year celebrations.

