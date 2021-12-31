The civilian-allied Sundanese Central Doctors Committee said at least four people were shot dead by Sudanese security forces on Thursday. Security forces fired live bullets and tear gas into crowds in Omdurman during anti-coup demonstrations. A number of people were injured and admitted into hospitals.

The SCDC called all medical personnel to help the critically injured civilians from the demonstrations and called out militias for obstructing the movement of ambulances and delaying medical teams. This protest on Thursday marks the 11th day of mass demonstrations against military rule since the coup on October 25. There have been at least 52 people killed by security forces according to the SCDC.

Read more: At least four anti-coup protesters shot dead in Sudan as security forces raid broadcasters