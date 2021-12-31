Global RiskNews Briefs

At least four anti-coup protesters shot dead in Sudan as security forces raid broadcasters

31 Dec 2021 OODA Analyst

The civilian-allied Sundanese Central Doctors Committee said at least four people were shot dead by Sudanese security forces on Thursday. Security forces fired live bullets and tear gas into crowds in Omdurman during anti-coup demonstrations. A number of people were injured and admitted into hospitals. 

The SCDC called all medical personnel to help the critically injured civilians from the demonstrations and called out militias for obstructing the movement of ambulances and delaying medical teams. This protest on Thursday marks the 11th day of mass demonstrations against military rule since the coup on October 25. There have been at least 52 people killed by security forces according to the SCDC.

Read more: At least four anti-coup protesters shot dead in Sudan as security forces raid broadcasters

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

At least 32 killed in gold mine collapse in Sudan

December 30, 2021

Six killed during protests in Sudan as Al Jazeera bureau chief is arrested

November 15, 2021
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2