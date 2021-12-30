Global RiskNews Briefs

At least 32 killed in gold mine collapse in Sudan

30 Dec 2021 OODA Analyst

In Sudan, a gold mine collapse has killed at least 32 while rescue groups continue to search for bodies and survivors. Dozens of workers were ultimately trapped in the mine after it collapsed in the West Kordofan province. According to mining officials, there were 36 individuals in the mine when the disaster occurred. One person has survived, while three others remain missing. The event took place on Sunday.

Sudan is struggling with a long-standing economic crisis that has led some to resort to risky or otherwise unsafe practices in underdeveloped regions. Companies will explain to miners that there is a certain depth to dig gold wells, however, they do not always abide by these restrictions. Poorly or incorrectly constructed mine have led to loss of life and collapses. Gold remains Sudan’s most valuable export and mining is one of its biggest industries.

