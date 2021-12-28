Shutterfly, a digital photography company, has reported a ransomware attack that occurred on Sunday. Shutterfly confirmed that portions of the Lifetouch and BorrowLenses business were affected. The company also experienced interruptions with Groovebook manufacturing offices, and corporate systems due to the attack. Shutterfly stated that it had contacted law enforcement agencies and a cybersecurity company hired to help respond to the incident and mitigate any further risks.

Shutterfly told its customers that the investigation into the attack remains ongoing, and that it was unaware of the full scope of data that may have been affected. However, the company reported that there is no evidence that credit card, financial account information, or Social Security numbers had been affected on any of the company’s platforms as it does not store such sensitive data. Shutterfly stated that it will provide updates as they arise. A source in the company has pointed to the Conti ransomware gang as the perpetrators behind the attack. Conti allegedly began leading information it stole to its leak site. Bleeping Computer found the leaked data, and determine that the attack began roughly two weeks ago.

Read More: Shutterfly reports ransomware incident