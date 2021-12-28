Russian court orders oldest civil rights group Memorial to shut

In court, the prosecutor allegedly labelled International Memorial a public threat, accusing the group of catering to Western agendas and focusing attention on Soviet crimes. Memorial was founded in 1989 and became a symbol of the country’s willingness to examine the past and open up to the world. Its forced closure marks the country’s development under President Vladimir Putin. The ruling also shines a light on the rise in repression occurring in modern-day Russia. According to Memorial, there are currently more than 400 political prisoners in Russia as well as independent groups and media falsely blacklisted as foreign agents.