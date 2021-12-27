On Sunday, South Africans across the country mourned the death of Desmond Tutu. Mr. Tutu was an Anglican archbishop who led a global campaign to put a stop to the country’s racist policies. Mr. Tutu was seen by many as a moral compass and leading figure for a nation struggling through political and social crises in the post-apartheid era. Mr. Tutu died in Cape Town and is survived by his wife and four children. Mr. Tutu was 90 years old at the time of his death and had battled cancer for more than two decades.

World leaders and South African political figures have spoken out to commemorate Mr. Tutu and his profound impact on the country and world in touching tributes. Mr. Tutu was also known as “the Arch,” and had withdrawn almost completely from South Africa’s political scene in the last several years of his life. However, he would use rare public appearances and his foundation to hold South African leaders responsible. Mr. Tutu retired in 2010 to spend more time with family.

Read More: Desmond Tutu, Archbishop Who Helped End Apartheid, Dies at 90