US pledges $580m to international COVID fight amid Omicron spread

The US stated they will give an additional $580 million to international efforts to combat the Covid-19 pandemic. This announcement was made Tuesday as the Omicron variant is causing a surge in cases around the world. The Secretary of State Antony Blinken is set to meet with international correspondents to discuss international cooperation in the response to Omicron.

The funding will go to United Nations bodies that deal with the pandemic. These include the World Health Organization, UN Children’s Fund, and the Pan American Health Organization. This $580 million brings the US total for global assistance for coronavirus response to be $19.6billion. According to health officials, the global response to the pandemic in 2021 has fallen short as many countries do not have 40% of their populations vaccinated.

