The MV Wakashio ran aground on July 25, 2020 and spilled approximately 1,000 tons of fuel into the water. The captain and first officer of the ship were found guilty of endangering safe navigation after their ship ran aground on a coral reef in Mauritius. They were found guilty under the 2007 Merchant shipping act by the Court of Investigation, set up by the Mauritian government.

The captain admitted to drinking moderately during a party onboard the ship before it ran aground. The area the ship ran aground is a known sanctuary for rare wildlife, Pointe d’Esny. The region also contains wetlands as a site of international importance. The pair will be sentenced on December 27.

Read more: Mauritius oil spill: Captain guilty over tanker spill