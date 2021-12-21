Flash floods that were caused by heavy rains overnight in northern and northeastern Iraq have killed at least 12 people. The floods affected Erbil, the capital city of Iraq’s semi-autonomous region of Kurdistan and other areas throughout the province. Muddy water flooded the streets and homes of the city.

Rescue efforts are underway and several missing people are being searched for. Iraqi security forces rescued numbers of families in the northern Kirkuk province Friday after torrential rains in a separate incident. There has been record- low rainfall this year but heavy rainfall is causing floods and damage throughout Iraq. Officials have warned about continued sporadic rainfall due to climate change.

Read more: Flash floods in northern Iraq kill 12 people