Global RiskNews Briefs

Leftist Gabriel Boric, 35, wins Chile’s presidential election

20 Dec 2021 OODA Analyst

Former student leader and leftist Gabriel Boric became Chile’s youngest President during a runoff election Sunay. Boric, 35, won 55.87% of the vote with 99.95% of the ballots counted, meaning a victory over his right-wing opponent Jose Antonio Kast. Boric will be sworn in as President on March 11. 

Kast conceded the election to Boric earlier on Sunday and congratulated Boric and outgoing Chilean President Sebastian Pinera congratulated Boric Sunday evening. The President-elect thanked the people of Chile from his campaign headquarters Sunday night. 

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

