Leftist Gabriel Boric, 35, wins Chile’s presidential election

Former student leader and leftist Gabriel Boric became Chile’s youngest President during a runoff election Sunay. Boric, 35, won 55.87% of the vote with 99.95% of the ballots counted, meaning a victory over his right-wing opponent Jose Antonio Kast. Boric will be sworn in as President on March 11.

Kast conceded the election to Boric earlier on Sunday and congratulated Boric and outgoing Chilean President Sebastian Pinera congratulated Boric Sunday evening. The President-elect thanked the people of Chile from his campaign headquarters Sunday night.

