Suspected arson attack in Osaka, Japan, kills at least 24

A suspected arson attack on a medical clinic in the Japanese city of Osaka on Friday has killed at least 24 people. This was one of the deadliest fires in Japan in almost two decades. The fire broke out on the fourth floor before 10:30am and was brought under control within 30 minutes. Rescue teams said 27 people were taken to the hospital with no vital signs and only three people were temporarily revived.

The blaze began in a psychiatric care facility and a man in his 50s or 60s who was a patient is suspected to be responsible. The victims ages ranged from their 20s to 60s. The patients were believed to be attending a weekly program for people with mental health issues returning to work. This was one of the deadliest fires in Japan since 2001.

