Super typhoon Rai: Philippine tourist island Siargao among areas hit

A powerful typhoon ripped through the southern Philippines, leaving a popular tourist island, among others, devastated. Super typhoon Rai made landfall on the island of Siargao on Thursday with winds of approximately 195 km/h and heavy rainfall. The tropical storm has leveled homes and displaced hundreds of thousands of people. The UN suspects that 13 million people are affected by the super typhoon.

Trees were uprooted, power lines toppled and there was widespread flooding on the island of Siargao. The storm hit the islands of Leyte, Bohol, and Cebu Buildings in Cebu city had extensive wind damage and more homes had to be evacuated in this city, the second largest in the Philippines. The Philippines face an average of 20 storms and typhoons a year.

