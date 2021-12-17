Global RiskNews Briefs

Super typhoon Rai: Philippine tourist island Siargao among areas hit

17 Dec 2021 OODA Analyst

A powerful typhoon ripped through the southern Philippines, leaving a popular tourist island, among others, devastated. Super typhoon Rai made landfall on the island of Siargao on Thursday with winds of approximately 195 km/h and heavy rainfall. The tropical storm has leveled homes and displaced hundreds of thousands of people. The UN suspects that 13 million people are affected by the super typhoon. 

Trees were uprooted, power lines toppled and there was widespread flooding on the island of Siargao. The storm hit the islands of Leyte, Bohol, and Cebu Buildings in Cebu city had extensive wind damage and more homes had to be evacuated in this city, the second largest in the Philippines. The Philippines face an average of 20 storms and typhoons a year.

Read more: Super typhoon Rai: Philippine tourist island Siargao among areas hit

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

Philippines navy completes resupply mission after Chinese blockade

November 23, 2021

Philippines accuses Chinese Coast Guard of firing water cannons on its supply boats

November 18, 2021
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2