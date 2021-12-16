UN sounds alarm over extrajudicial killings in the Taliban’s Afghanistan

The United Nations released a statement on Tuesday addressing continuing reports of extrajudicial killings across Afghanistan. According to the UN, reports of hangings, beheadings, public displays of corpses, and other shocking incidents have been reported to the organization. The UN stated that between August and November of 2021, they received credible allegations of more than 100 killings. Many of the reports involved former Afghan national security forces and other individuals associated with the former Government. At least 72 of the killings have been attributed to the Taliban, according to Nada Al-Nashif, the UN’s deputy high commissioner for human rights.

The statements were made at the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva. The Taliban have rejected the findings, stating that there is no proof of the allegations. The group announced a general amnesty on August 15 and maintains that no one had been harmed after that date. The Taliban’s deputy spokesperson insisted that the group did not punish anyone who had worked with the former government. Al-Nashif also warned of a profound humanitarian crisis in the country that is threatening the most basic human rights, especially for women.