Murder plots and threats from anti-vaxxers pose challenge for Germany’s new chancellor

Germany is facing threats from anti-vaccine organizations, posing a new challenge for Germany’s recently-inaugurated Chancellor Olaf Scholz. Mr. Scholz finds himself confronting an increasingly popular and dangerous radical anti-vaccination movement. According to police reports, the group has plotted to murder elected officials and is actively threatening others. On Wednesday morning, authorities raided several properties in Dresden after finding plans to murder the governor of Saxony, Michael Kretschmer.

Over the past several days, politicians and media outlets have reportedly received packages containing raw meat and threats from the radical group. The letters inside some parcels stated that the meat inside was toxic and that more troubling deliveries would continue if vaccines become mandatory in Germany. An investigation into the incidents found that the meat was safe. Scholz used his first declaration to parliament to castigate the actions of the group, which he referred to as a small minority of “unhinged” individuals. Scholz recently announced that he is in favor of mandatory vaccinations in Germany and is expected to work on the issue throughout the winter.