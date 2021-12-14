Militant attack in India’s Srinagar kills three police officers, injures 11

Yesterday, a militant attack in Kashmir, India, left three police officers dead and almost a dozen others injured. A group of police officers was returning to campus when three militants opened fire on a vehicle outside of the main city of Srinagar. The police released a report regarding the situation, stating that the assailants escaped in the immediate aftermath. Since the attack, a huge search operation has been launched and the area in which the attack occurred has been blocked off. Two of the officers died following the incident, while a third passed due to critical injuries on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is seeking more details on the attack and expressed his condolences to the families who lost loved ones. India and Pakistan both claim the area in which the attack occurred and the region has been the epicenter of an often violent territorial struggle between the neighbors. In 2019, the Indian government took semi-autonomous statehood from the region of Kashmir, imposing a months-long lockdown and splitting the territory into two federally administrated union territories. Following the attack, two militants were shot dead at a checkpoint established outside of Srinagar’s city limits after firing at the police.