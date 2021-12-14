At least 54 dead after gas tanker explodes in Haiti’s second largest city

On Monday, 54 individuals died after a tanker transporting gasoline exploded in Cap-Haitien, Haiti’s second-largest city. Haiti officials addressed the attack, confirming that dozens more were injured as a result of the incident and are receiving medical care. Medical officials issued a public appeal for blood donations due to the severity of the incident. The local civil protection agency released few details about the attack and several aspects regarding how the explosion occurred remain unknown.

Haiti’s Prime Minister Ariel Henry took to Twitter to discuss the tragedy on Tuesday morning, expressing his condolences to the families of those who died. Local officials have confirmed that rescue efforts are ongoing and that the death toll is expected to rise. In addition, extensive material and infrastructural damage occurred due to the attack. Henry declared three days of national mourning in the wake of the explosion, and more details are expected to emerge soon.