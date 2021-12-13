Global RiskNews Briefs

Hamas ammunition warehouse explodes causing casualties in southern Lebanon

13 Dec 2021 OODA Analyst

On Friday, a warehouse owned by Hamas exploded at a Palestinian refugee camp located in southern Lebanon. According to Lebanon state-run NNA news, the warehouse was filled with ammunition. Several casualties have been reported. The media outlet stated that the sound of the explosion was audible in the Palestinian refugee camp, al-Burj al-Shamali. Hamas is a militant fundamentalist Islamic organization that operates largely in the West Bank and Gaza, as well as certain areas of Lebanon in which it has offices. The explosion occurred east of Tyre in the southern region of Lebanon.

It is unclear what caused the blast, however, army forces have blocked off the area and prevented entry and exit from the al-Burj al-Shamali refugee camp. Social media videos show large fires and plumes of black smoke at the warehouse and loud explosions can be heard coming from a distance. Rescue teams were present at the site to treat those injured by the explosion, according to video footage.

Read More: Hamas ammunition warehouse explodes causing casualties in southern Lebanon

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

Seven dead as rescuers find bodies in Sicily blast

December 13, 2021

Four injured as old bomb explodes near train station in German city of Munich

December 1, 2021
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2