Hamas ammunition warehouse explodes causing casualties in southern Lebanon

On Friday, a warehouse owned by Hamas exploded at a Palestinian refugee camp located in southern Lebanon. According to Lebanon state-run NNA news, the warehouse was filled with ammunition. Several casualties have been reported. The media outlet stated that the sound of the explosion was audible in the Palestinian refugee camp, al-Burj al-Shamali. Hamas is a militant fundamentalist Islamic organization that operates largely in the West Bank and Gaza, as well as certain areas of Lebanon in which it has offices. The explosion occurred east of Tyre in the southern region of Lebanon.

It is unclear what caused the blast, however, army forces have blocked off the area and prevented entry and exit from the al-Burj al-Shamali refugee camp. Social media videos show large fires and plumes of black smoke at the warehouse and loud explosions can be heard coming from a distance. Rescue teams were present at the site to treat those injured by the explosion, according to video footage.