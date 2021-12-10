‘Silent strikes’ against military gov’t empty Myanmar streets

Silent strikes have been staged in Myanmar by pro-democracy protesters. This is the latest way the people of Myanmar are pushing back against the military government that staged a coup over 10 months ago. More than 1,300 people have been killed expressing opposition and silent strikes are a safer way for protesters to voice their discontent.

The streets in Yangon were deserted on Friday, all the businesses were closed and highways were eerily quiet as well. The Shwedagon pagoda, a Buddhist site that tends to receive daily visitors, was also silent. The US embassy advised Yangon citizens to stay off the streets due to heightened risk of violence against protests or gatherings. At 4pm, the strike ended and Yangon neighborhoods clapped to signal the end. The second-largest city of Mandalay saw shops, restaurants, and the main market all closed. Friday’s silent protests came after Min Aung Hlaing, the country’s military leader, was accused by the International Criminal Court of crimes against humanity due to the deadly crackdown on protesters and activists. In Myanmar, Aung San Suu Kyi was jailed for two years on Monday for incitement against the military.

