Global RiskNews Briefs

UN suspends food distribution in two towns in Ethiopia after looting

09 Dec 2021 OODA Analyst

The World Food Programme (WFP) has reportedly suspended food distribution efforts in the Ethiopian towns of Kombolcha and Dessie due to the looting of supplies that staff members were unable to prevent due to intimidation. According to reports, robbers held WFP staff at gunpoint to steal valuable supplies being distributed across the community. The supplies included nutritional items for malnourished children and a variety of other humanitarian food supplies. According to WFP staff, the male scale theft of food has escalated into mass lootings of warehouses across the Amhara region.

The United Nations stated that harassment of humanitarian staff by armed forces is unacceptable and undermines the ability of the UN and WFP to deliver assistance. Government spokesperson Legesse Tulu and military spokesperson Colonel Getnet Adane have not commented on the precarious situation. It is likely that the looting and intimidation will worsen malnutrition and prolong food insecurity in the region, where it is estimated that 9.4 million individuals are in need of critical food assistance. According to the WFP, trucks used for humanitarian operations in Amhara were commandeered by military personnel for their own purposes this week. Although the food insecurity in Ethiopia remains a major concern for the UN and the WFP, it will be impossible to continue to deliver assistance with the ongoing threats of armed robbery.

Read More: UN suspends food distribution in two towns in Ethiopia after looting

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

Hunger in Latin America and the Caribbean is at its highest point in two decades, UN says

December 2, 2021

UN sounds alarm on Somalia’s ‘rapidly worsening’ drought

November 19, 2021
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2