India’s top general dies in helicopter crash
According to the Indian Air Force, the country’s top military commander was killed in a helicopter crash that occurred in the southern state of Tamil Nadu. Chief of Defense Staff Bipin Rawat, his wife, and eleven others died after the helicopter crashed over hills in Coonoor city on Wednesday morning. One individual survived and is currently receiving treatment for his injuries. General Rawat was appointed as India’s first Chief of Defense Staff in January of 2019, where he has served since. Gen Rawat oversaw a range of operations, including in Indian-administered Kashmir. The Indian Air Force declared that it plans to investigate the accident, which occurred in foggy conditions.
Footage of the crash shows smoke and local rescue teams attempting to put out the fire and rescue survivors. The helicopter had just departed from an army base in Sulur and was headed for Wellington town where General Rawat was planning to visit the Defense Services Staff College. Although the helicopter was one of the most sophisticated military transport aircraft, India’s out-of-date air force fleet is often blamed for an unusually high number of crashes.
