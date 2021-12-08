India’s top general dies in helicopter crash

According to the Indian Air Force, the country’s top military commander was killed in a helicopter crash that occurred in the southern state of Tamil Nadu. Chief of Defense Staff Bipin Rawat, his wife, and eleven others died after the helicopter crashed over hills in Coonoor city on Wednesday morning. One individual survived and is currently receiving treatment for his injuries. General Rawat was appointed as India’s first Chief of Defense Staff in January of 2019, where he has served since. Gen Rawat oversaw a range of operations, including in Indian-administered Kashmir. The Indian Air Force declared that it plans to investigate the accident, which occurred in foggy conditions.