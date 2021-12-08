Germany records highest number of daily Covid-19 deaths since February

This week, Germany recorded its highest number of daily deaths from Covid-19 since February. The shocking numbers occurred on Wednesday, as the country struggles to bring the fourth wave of the pandemic under control. In total, 69,601 new infections were reported and an additional 527 individuals dies from the virus. The last time Germany witnessed such a high death toll was last February when it experienced 534 fatalities in a 24 hour time period. Germany’s seven-day incidence rate has dropped slightly, however it is still high at 427 per 100,000 residents. In total, 104,047 German inhabitants have died from Covid-19 since the initial outbreak of the pandemic.

This month, Germany announced a nationwide lockdown for those who are not vaccinated, banning them from accessing businesses not deemed essential. The ban does not apply to unvaccinated individuals who have recently recovered from the virus. Many hospitals are struggling to cope with the increasing number of patients and German medics have warned that intensive care occupancy could exceed last winter’s wave of infections.