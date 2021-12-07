Western leaders urge Russia to lower Ukraine tensions

Hours before the video conference, Washington indicated that it was not planning a US military response but was rather looking towards tough economic sanctions as a method of deterrence and de-escalation between the two countries. The five Western leaders have allegedly formed a joint strategy that would impose severe harm on the Russian economy should there be an invasion of Ukraine. The countries pledged to support Ukraine’s territorial integrity, according to media outlets. Possible economic sanctions include restrictions on Russia’s banks converting roubles into foreign currencies or disconnecting the country from the Swift global financial payment system.