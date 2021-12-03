Twitter removes another 3,000 state-backed accounts linked to six countries

Twitter has reportedly removed roughly 3,465 state-backed accounts from its platform in an effort to limit the influence of information manipulation and disinformation campaigns on the site. Twitter explained that they identified and removed eight different distinct operations that were traced back to China, Mexico, Russia, Tanzania, Uganda, and Venezuela. The accounts and content associated with the operations have been permanently removed from the social media platform.

Twitter reported that the majority of the accounts removed in the latest takedown were linked to China, with over 2,000 accounts amplifying Chinese Communist Party narratives related to the treatment of the Uyghur population. Another group of accounts was promoting Changyu Culture, a private company that is backed by the Xinjiang regional government. The social media platform also explained that Uganda had 418 accounts linked to inauthentic activity promoting the removal of the Ugandan presidential incumbent Museveni.

