The Taliban executed scores of Afghan security forces members after surrender, HRW report alleges

On Tuesday, Human Rights Watch (HRW) released a report alleging that the Taliban executed dozens of former Afghan security forces after the previous government surrendered to the militants. In the report, HRW described the summary execution or enforced disappearance of 47 members of the Afghan National Security Forces, which includes intelligence service members, paramilitary militiamen, military personnel, law enforcement officers, and more. HRW stated that the individuals in the report had surrendered or were forcibly apprehended by Taliban forces following their success between August 15 and October 31.

HRW states that their latest report is based on a total of 67 interviews with witnesses, relatives, friends of victims, and Taliban fighters. The report focuses specifically on the Ghazni, Helmand, Kandahar, and Kunduz provinces, however, there were likely similar activities happening in other provinces such as Khost and Paktiya. Media outlets such as CNN have not been able to independently confirm the claims made in the report. The Taliban has rejected the report, stating that the group established a general amnesty on their first day of power in Afghanistan. However, a Taliban deputy spokesman did acknowledge that there were events in which former forces were harmed, although not as many as reported. He called the incidents limited and due to personal enmity rather than Taliban policy.