DNA testing center admits to breach affecting SSNs, banking info of more than 2 million people

A DNA testing company called DNA Diagnostics Center (DDC) has admitted to a data breach that leaked the personal information of more than two million people. The information exposed in the data leak includes Social Security Numbers and banking information. The company is currently in the process of notifying impacted customers. The Ohio-based DNA testing center shared a notice on its website informing customers of potential unauthorized access to its network. According to the company, the unauthorized third party had removed files and folders from the database between May 24 and July 28.

Personal information collected between 2004 and 2012 was exposed, according to DNA Diagnostics. After discovering the incident, the DDC contained and secured the threat. The company also reportedly hired third-party cybersecurity professionals to conduct an investigation into unauthorized access. DDC also stated that it had worked closely with law enforcement following the cybersecurity incident. DDC remains fully operational despite the data breach.

