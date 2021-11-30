Yanluowang Ransomware Tied to Thieflock Threat Actor

Researchers at Symantec previously established links between a threat actor and the Thieflock ransomware operation. Now, they have determined that the same threat actor is leveraging the emerging Yanluowant ransomware in a series of attacks against US corporations. The researchers allegedly observed the ransomware being used in an attack against a large organization. They reported that the threat actor has been using the emerging ransomware to target US-based financial companies, as well as companies in the manufacturing, IT services, consulting, and engineering sectors. Symantec released a report on Tuesday detailing the attacks and ransowmare.