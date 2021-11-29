GoDaddy Breach Widens to Include Reseller Subsidiaries

GoDaddy has reported that a recent breach that was believed to have only affected consumers impacts reseller subsidiaries as well. Customers of several brands that resell GoDaddy Managed WordPress have also been caught up in the breach. The data breach saw millions of emails, passwords, and more information stolen by cybercriminals. Some of the companies affected include 123Reg, Domain Factory, Heart Internet, Host Europe, Media Temple, and tsoHost. Several of these brands’ customers were also affected by the security incident. GoDaddy is the world’s largest domain registrar.

GoDaddy stated that a small number of its active and inactive Managed WordPress users were impacted by the security incident. The company stated that it had contacted the impacted brands and their respective customers with recommended actions to take in the aftermath of the breach. It is not clear how many additional individuals were impacted. The Managed WordPress hosting environment is a service that allows companies and individuals to use a content management system in a hosted environment, meaning that the owner does not have to manage and update it themselves. Data accessed in the breach includes emails and customer numbers for 1.2 million active and inactive Managed WordPress customers, sFTP database usernames and passwords, SSL private keys, and more.