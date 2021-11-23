Hong Kong jails 20-year-old activist under national security law

Tony Chung, the 20-year-old former leader of the Hong Kong pro-independence group Studentlocalism was sentenced to 43 months in prison for attempting to promote separation from China and money laundering. Chung was charged under the sweeping national security law in October of 2020 and denied bail. Chung was allegedly detained along with two associates at a coffee shop close to the US consulate by unidentified men. Chung was believed to have been preparing for an asylum application. Chung entered into a plea bargain, admitting guilt on the charge of succession and one count of money laundering. Chung pled not guilty to a sedition charge and another money laundering accusation.