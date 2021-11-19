UN sounds alarm on Somalia’s ‘rapidly worsening’ drought

The United Nations has warned that Somalia’s worsening drought has caused more than two million people to face sever food and water shortages. The Horn of Africa is on the verge of a fourth consecutive failed rainfall season according to the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs and the Somali government late on Thursday. Nearly 20% of the population in affected cities, or 2.3 million people in 57/74 districts are facing water, food, and pasture shortages. The statement also cited climate change as one of the main drivers of the drought.

Over 80% of Somalia is experiencing extreme drought conditions. Approximately 100,000 people had to flee their homes in search of pasture for their livestock, water and food. The main cause of displacement in Somalia has been natural disasters, not conflict, in recent years. Over 30 climate-related hazards have been experienced by Somalia since 1990 with 12 droughts and 19 floods. UN resident and humanitarian coordinator for the country, Adam Abdelmóula said urgent action must be taken to prevent famine conditions. The Juba and Shabelle rivers are low and are expected to continue to decrease. Most small water reservoirs and wells have dried up. The drought conditions are expected to worse through the first quarter of 2022.

