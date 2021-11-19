Longest partial eclipse in centuries bathes Moon in red

The longest partial eclipse in nearly 600 years caused the Moon to appear red. The lunar eclipse occurred and the Moon appeared red from 6:02 GMT on Friday in North America and parts of South America. The eclipse was expected to be seen later in Polynesia, Australia and Northeast Asia. As the lunar disc moved behind the earth, 99% of its face was reddened. The partial eclipse lasted for more than three hours and 28 minutes.

This makes the eclipse the longest since 1440. Scientists expect the likes of this partial lunar eclipse to be repeated until approximately 2669, however a longer total eclipse is expected in November of 2022. The red appearance of the moon was caused by the sunlight reaching the Moon through the Earth’s atmosphere. Friday was the second and last lunar eclipse of the year.

