Dubai ruler says UAE to host COP28 climate conference in 2023

The United Arab Emirates has been selected to host the COP28 international climate conference in 2023 according to the ruler of Dubai. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum also serves as the prime minister of the UAE and vowed to make the conference a success and stated the UAE is committed to global climate action to protect the planet.

This will be the second time in two years the annual climate talks will be held in the Middle East. Egypt is set to host the talks in 2022. This will be the third time the talks are hosted by a member of the OPEC countries after former OPEC member Qatar in 2012 and Indonesia in 2007. Mariam bint Mohammed Almheiri is the UAE’s minister of climate change and environment and stated the youth of UAE society will be included in the meetings and negotiations to ensure a sustainable future for generations.

