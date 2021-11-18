Singapore delays satellite road toll system due to global chip shortage

Singapore has delayed the deployment of its next-generation electronic road pricing (ERP) system due to the global chip shortage. Instead of the initial date of late-2021, the satellite-based network is now expected to be rolled out in late 2023. Originally, the project was slated to be implemented starting in 2020 but was delayed due to the Covid-19 crisis and its impact on global supply chains. The program, called the Global Navigation Satellite System, has faced delays of almost two years. It will likely take 18 months for the project to be implemented, including the installation of a new onboard unit, replacing current in-vehicle units, and other actions. All registered vehicles in Singapore are required to have in-vehicle units, with a few exceptions such as vehicles that do not use public roads.

The onboard unit is considered central to the new ERP network. However, these will likely be produced in the second half of 2023, meaning that there will be a delay of almost eighteen months before implementation occurs. The unit offers services to motorists such as alerts on electric charging locations and real-time traffic data. Singapore reported that the supply of microchips needed for the units had been affected by a global chip shortage that has impacted other industries as well. The company behind the initiative has reported that they are working closely with supply chain partners to seek sources for the affected components.

