CISA Releases Incident and Vulnerability Response Playbooks

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) has released two cybersecurity playbooks that focus specifically on incident and vulnerability response. The guides were released in response to an executive order signed in May by President Joe Biden. The executive order was focused on improving the nation’s cybersecurity readiness. The order tasked the CISA with producing the playbooks, designed to aid federal civilian agencies in planning and conducting vulnerability and incident response. The CISA also stated that the information in the playbook could be useful to critical infrastructure organizations and companies in the private sector.

The playbooks create a standard set of procedures for identifying, remediating, and recovering from incidents affecting entities’ systems, data, and networks. They outline the steps that agencies should take in the event of confirmed malicious cyber activity. This type of activity could have significant consequences if not caught early, including lateral movement, network intrusion, data exfiltration, and compromised accounts.

