Pregnant Yemeni journalist killed in car explosion

17 Nov 2021 OODA Analyst

Yemeni Prime Minister Maeen Abdulmalek reported to news agencies that a pregnant journalist was killed in a car explosion in Aden yesterday. The woman, Rasha Abdullah al-Harazi, was in the car with her husband when the incident took place. Mrs. Abdullah al-Harazi’s husband, Mahmoud Ameen al-Atmy, is also a reporter. An explosive device was attached to the car while the journalists were driving near the Abyan seashore, according to state media. Al-Atmy has survived the blast but was seriously injured.

The Yemen Journalist Syndicate released a statement referring to the crime as a reprehensible precedent. The group also expressed fear that the incident served as a dangerous indicator of growing violence towards journalists in Yemen. Al-Harazi was reportedly nine months pregnant at the time of the incident. Aden serves as a temporary seat for the Saudi-backed government, which has been fighting Iran-backed Houthi rebels across the country for years. The war has cost thousands of lives and pushed Yemen into a humanitarian crisis.

