Islamic State claims responsibility for Uganda bombings

The Islamic State has claimed responsibility for two separate suicide bombings that killed three individuals and injured dozens more in the Ugandan capital Kampala. The attacks occurred on Tuesday and killed two civilians and a police officer, according to a police spokesperson. The ISIS-affiliated Amaq News Agency reported the incident on its Telegram channel on Tuesday, stating that three fighters set out with bags filled with explosives. The news agency stated that two of the suicide bombers set off towards the Central Police Station while the third traveled to the parliament. Police reports state that the attacks bore similarities to those conducted by the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), an Islamist rebel group affiliated with ISIS.