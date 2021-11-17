Islamic State claims responsibility for Uganda bombings
The Islamic State has claimed responsibility for two separate suicide bombings that killed three individuals and injured dozens more in the Ugandan capital Kampala. The attacks occurred on Tuesday and killed two civilians and a police officer, according to a police spokesperson. The ISIS-affiliated Amaq News Agency reported the incident on its Telegram channel on Tuesday, stating that three fighters set out with bags filled with explosives. The news agency stated that two of the suicide bombers set off towards the Central Police Station while the third traveled to the parliament. Police reports state that the attacks bore similarities to those conducted by the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), an Islamist rebel group affiliated with ISIS.
On Tuesday, Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni officially raised the number of people injured from 33 to 36. The three attackers dies while detonating their bombs and seven other fighters were killed while resisting arrest. A total of 81 individuals have been arrested in connection with the attacks. Police reportedly pursued a suspected fourth bomber and later found two bombs inside the suspect’s home. Museveni told Ugandans to remain vigilant in checking people at entry points to bus parks, hotels, churches, mosques, and other public spaces.