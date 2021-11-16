Cybercriminals Target Alibaba Cloud for Cryptomining, Malware

According to Trend Micro researchers, threat groups have been disabling features in Alibaba Cloud ECS to plant malware and perform crypto mining or jacking. Cybercriminals are allegedly targeting Alibaba Elastic Computing Search instances and disabling certain security features that prevent them from achieving their goals when it comes to cryptomining. Alibaba has a few unique options that make it an attractive target for attackers, according to Trend Micro. Although disabling security is not a new tactic, attackers have been seen using a small piece of specific code in the crypto mining malware to create new firewall rules. Therefore, security filters are instructed to drop incoming packets from IP ranges belonging to internal zones and regions.