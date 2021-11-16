At least three killed as two explosions rock Ugandan capital Kampala

On Tuesday morning, three Ugandan police officers were killed and more than two dozen individuals were injured due to an explosion that occurred in the country’s capital city of Kampala. There were two explosions in the city center within 30 minutes of each other, according to police and journalists. The first went off near the Central Police Station and the other near Parliament. No group has claimed responsibility for the blasts and the cause of the explosions has not been announced. Mulago National Referral Hospital told media outlets that the location received 27 individuals with multiple injuries caused by the blast at the Central Police Station. According to the hospital, all of the patients were police officers and 19 of the patients were in critical condition.