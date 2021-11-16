Global RiskNews Briefs

At least three killed as two explosions rock Ugandan capital Kampala

16 Nov 2021 OODA Analyst

On Tuesday morning, three Ugandan police officers were killed and more than two dozen individuals were injured due to an explosion that occurred in the country’s capital city of Kampala. There were two explosions in the city center within 30 minutes of each other, according to police and journalists. The first went off near the Central Police Station and the other near Parliament. No group has claimed responsibility for the blasts and the cause of the explosions has not been announced. Mulago National Referral Hospital told media outlets that the location received 27 individuals with multiple injuries caused by the blast at the Central Police Station. According to the hospital, all of the patients were police officers and 19 of the patients were in critical condition.

Traffic in the capital was severely restricted following the explosions and authorities urged the public to close businesses and vacate the area. Police forces and army personnel blocked off the streets surrounding the blast site and several ambulances were seen in the area. Images shared on social media show several individuals lying on the streets near the two blast sites. At the second located on Parliamentary Avenue, legislators and staff were evacuated. This incident follows another explosion that occurred in Kampala last month. In that instance, there was one fatality and several injuries. Some media outlets reported that the Islamic State had claimed responsibility for the blast.

