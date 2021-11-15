Six killed during protests in Sudan as Al Jazeera bureau chief is arrested

After marches against the military takeover in Sunday on Saturday, a sixth protestor has died. The Central Committee of Sudan Doctors has stated that a 15-year-old was the latest casualty and died in East Khartoum Hospital with bullet wounds to the stomach. Five people were killed earlier on Saturday by military forces. There were numerous injuries from live ammunition and brutality across the Sudanese capital.

General Abdel Fatah al-Burhan declared the formation of a new ruling council on Thursday. Activists groups called for a Million Man march on Saturday against the attack on democracy. Al Jazeera’s Khatroum bureau chief, El Musalmi El Kabbashi’s house was raided and he was arrested by Sudanese military authorities. Al Jazeera condemned the actions of the military and called for the release of El kabbashi and to allow journalists to operate unhindered in a statement. The protests are a continuation of several days of civil disobedience, but participation was limited due to interruptions to internet and phone connections since the October 25 coup.

