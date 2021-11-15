Iran, Turkey hope to sign ‘cooperation road map’ in Erdogan visit

Foreing Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian has announced that Iran and Turkey will continue diplomatic talks to draft a “road map” to boost long-term cooperation ties. Amirabdollahian said the roadmap will be finalized in a future visit to Tehran by the eminent Turkish President, Mr Erdogan. The meeting restored the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and could boost regional security in addition to economic ties between the countries.

This was the first high-level visit by a Turkish official to Iran since President Ebrahim Raisi began his term three months ago. The Iranian foreign minister said he and Cavusoglu discussed bilateral ties, international relations and the region – specifically Afghanistan. Tehran and Ankara agreed to work to expand trade, energy, consular and environmental ties. They also hope to facilitate private sector trade between the two countries. The two countries are said to have similar views on Afghanistan and are concerned with the humanitarian situation in the Taliban=ruled country. Turkey also welcomed the fact that the participants of the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and international powers will resume talks on November 29.

