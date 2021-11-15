Indian police kill 26 Maoist militants, including a senior leader

Police in the western state of Maharashtra in India have killed at least 26 Maoist militants. The militants were killed in an ambush operation in a forest. The Maoists are also known as Maxals and have struggled against the government for decades. The extreme left-wing insurgent movement claim to be fighting for the poor left behind in the economic boom in India.

Saturday’s operation occurred in Gadchiroli district on the border between Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh. 26 Naxals, including six women and a central committee member were killed. The interaction between the two forces lasted approximately 10 hours. The Maoists are considered to be India’s largest internal security threat and operate in a region known as the “red corridor,” a mineral rich area in the east and south of India. Teltumbde, the central committee member killed, was said to be the backbone of the Maoists in the region.

