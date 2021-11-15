CyberNews Briefs

Costco Confirms that a Data Skimmer Has Been Ripping Off Customers

15 Nov 2021 OODA Analyst

Costco reportedly discovered a payment card skimming device at one of its retail stores and has since sent out notification letters informing customers of the potential data theft. Some customers had been sharing suspicions of malicious activity occurring at Costco via social media. The news was first picked up by BleepingComputer, which stated that the notification letters were sent out sometime this month. Costco’s email notifications include confirmation of the existence of the skimmer. It also informs customers that its member records indicate that they swiped their payment card on the affected terminal during the time in which the device was operating.

Costco workers removed the device, notified the authorities, and are currently working with law enforcement to investigate the incident. The skimmer was reportedly discovered during a routine inspection of the store’s PIN pads. Costco has recommended that customers check both credit and bank statements for suspicious transactions. It has offered victims of the skimmer IDX identity theft protection services, which consist of 12 months of credit monitoring, ID theft recovery services, and a $1 million insurance reimbursement policy.

Read More: Costco Confirms that a Data Skimmer Has Been Ripping Off Customers

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

Ransomware Gangs Focusing on High Profile Targets says Europol

November 14, 2021

Spanish Brewery “Paralyzed” by Cyber-Attack

November 14, 2021
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2